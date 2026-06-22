Prefer us on Google Learn More

Taking Tucson stages beginning this weekend: The son of a renowned Italian tenor, the duo of an Australian classical guitarist and Argentinian mezzo-soprano, and an all-female quartet exploring love from the 18th century onward.

Matteo Bocelli "Falling in Love"

It all starts Thursday, June 25, with Matteo Bocelli, son of renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, bringing his "Falling In Love World Tour" to Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. "Falling In Love" is the younger Bocelli's second studio album.

Bocelli is seen by some in the classical-pop crossover world as the torchbearer for the new generation. But don't be surprised if a healthy number of Matteo's audience members turn out Thursday night to see if they can glimpse his father in him.

The Grammy- and Oscar-nominated Canadian composer and artist Stephan Moccio opens the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $67-$114 through foxtucson.com.

"The many Faces of Love in Song"

The Treasury 1929, an event center at an historic former bank building downtown, launched a concert series last week featuring a pair of vocalists and a pianist.

The pianist, Sophia Su, returns on Friday, June 26, for the second installment of the series, "The Many Faces of Love in Song," with soprano Beth Jargstorf, mezzo-soprano Siyu Pan and clarinetist Anna Kang.