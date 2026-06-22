Taking Tucson stages beginning this weekend: The son of a renowned Italian tenor, the duo of an Australian classical guitarist and Argentinian mezzo-soprano, and an all-female quartet exploring love from the 18th century onward.
Matteo Bocelli "Falling in Love"
It all starts Thursday, June 25, with Matteo Bocelli, son of renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, bringing his "Falling In Love World Tour" to Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. "Falling In Love" is the younger Bocelli's second studio album.
Bocelli is seen by some in the classical-pop crossover world as the torchbearer for the new generation. But don't be surprised if a healthy number of Matteo's audience members turn out Thursday night to see if they can glimpse his father in him.
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The Grammy- and Oscar-nominated Canadian composer and artist Stephan Moccio opens the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $67-$114 through foxtucson.com.
"The many Faces of Love in Song"
The Treasury 1929, an event center at an historic former bank building downtown, launched a concert series last week featuring a pair of vocalists and a pianist.
The pianist, Sophia Su, returns on Friday, June 26, for the second installment of the series, "The Many Faces of Love in Song," with soprano Beth Jargstorf, mezzo-soprano Siyu Pan and clarinetist Anna Kang.
Organizers said the program gathers fragments of love stories through a different time, voice and imagination, through works that criss-cross centuries and styles from the "elegance of the 18th century to the colors of the present day."
The Treasury 1929 concert series takes place in the main hall, where guests, who are encouraged to wear cocktail attire, can order cocktails and small bites curated by Chef Daniel Scordato. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and tickets are $30 through dinnerconcerts.thetreasury1929.com.
The 16,000-square-foot, three-story building housing The Treasury 1929 at 2 E. Congress St. was built in 1929 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Under Scordato's direction, the venue includes in-house culinary services for year-round events from weddings to private parties. The venue's newly opened Emerald 29, an 80-seat subterranean speakeasy and lounge, offers live music and entertainment in an intimate cocktail experience.
Pianist Fanya Lin will perform in the series on Aug. 1. Details at thetreasury1929.com.
"Spanish Romance"
Award-winning Australian guitarist Andrew Blanch and Argentinian mezzo-soprano Maria Eugenia Nieva will share the stage when their "Spanish Romance" tour comes to Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St., on Tuesday, June 30.
The concert opens with Blanch performing a solo recital of Spanish and Latin American guitar masterpieces before Nieva joins him to perform South American classics for voice and guitar.
Tuesday's concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 through concerts.andrewblanch.com
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch