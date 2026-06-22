This is the third Saguaro City play for both Penelope and Max, but it's the first time the pair have been cast in a lead role. And both come to the show with fresh eyes; although they are familiar with the animated version of the show and the film version, neither had seen the musical before auditions began in early June.

Even in his street clothes, Max struck the spitting image of the quintessential Pugsley, the annoying little brother who can't get out of his own way. During an interview on the third day of rehearsals two weeks ago, he eyeballed a bag of candy on a nearby bookshelf and gestured toward the bag, as if he was going to help himself.

Penelope, sitting next to him, shot him a stern big sister glare that said "Don't even think about it!" and for an instant, it was easy to mistake the pair for real-life siblings.

"We've already had people in the show, other kids, come up to us and say that we're giving off sibling energy," said Penelope, whose real life little sister is in the play.

Penelope, a rising sophomore at University High School, said the character of Wednesday bears no resemblance to any of the characters she has played in the past.

"I always play happy, more upbeat characters and so it's very new for me trying to be the complete opposite of my actual personality," she said of the gothlike Wednesday, who has a morbid sense of humor and unhealthy obsession with the macabre. "I feel like this is an opportunity for me to figure out how to branch off of just the same things that I've done over and over and actually not be like the happy, super confident kind of character that I usually play."