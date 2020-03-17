As coronavirus precaution, federal court in Tucson suspends trials, jury duty

As a precaution against the coronavirus, the federal court in Tucson is suspending most proceedings that involve large groups of people.

All civil and criminal jury trials scheduled to start in federal courts in Arizona before April 10 are postponed until further notice, Chief U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow wrote in an order Friday.

Jury duty is suspended until April 10 for trials that have not yet begun, said Deb Lucas, acting district court executive/clerk of court. The suspension of jury duty could be extended, she said.

All grand juries that were scheduled to convene before April 17 are suspended, Snow wrote in an order Monday.

Snow cited the recent outbreak of the coronavirus and the declarations of public health emergencies by President Trump and Governor Ducey.

The purpose of the orders was to “protect public health through the aim of reducing the size of public gatherings, as well as balancing the fair administration of justice,” Snow wrote.

The exceptions to Snow’s orders are ongoing trials that will proceed as scheduled. Defendants charged with felonies will make their initial appearances before judges. Detention hearings will still be held. Federal court proceedings in Phoenix will remain as currently scheduled, Snow wrote.

Snow did not specifically address Operation Streamline, a fast-track prosecution program for border-crossing cases, but the program was suspended this week.

On a typical weekday, about 70 migrants plead guilty to misdemeanor border-crossing charges through Operation Streamline here. Last year, more than 18,000 cases went through the program in Tucson, court records show.