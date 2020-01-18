Bird lovers open up about death traps hidden all around us

About two years ago, Clark was walking her dog along the Arroyo Chico Wash when she noticed a large number of uncapped bollards. It was too dark to see anything inside the hollow metal pipes, she said, but in a riparian setting like that, it’s probably safe to assume that at least a few birds met their deaths there.

Clark said the Regional Flood Control District deserves credit for its quick response to the problem. She guessed there were more than 100 open pipes in the park, and flood district crews had all of them capped within a few weeks of her reporting them.

Murray said county workers aren’t being sent into the field specifically to search for open pipes, but they try to cap or fill the ones they come across on county-owned land. “Hopefully over time we’ll chip away at them one by one, but there are a lot more of them out there, and private land is private land,” he said.

No one has a definitive estimate for how many of these hazards remain in Southern Arizona, but here’s the good news, Clark said: Once you know what to look for, the fix is as simple and controversy-free as attaching a cap or filling in the pipe with a handful of rocks.

“Unlike a lot of the bird conservation issues that we face, this one has an easy solution,” she said. “Nobody wants to see birds and other wildlife needlessly suffer in these open pipes.”

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com or 520-573 4283. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean

