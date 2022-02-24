Arizona's GOP-led Legislature votes to spend state money to build border wall

"We're negotiating right now with the Legislature on the physical barriers where Arizona can build that," Ducey said. "And I'm confident we'll be able to get those resources."

Kavanagh said any state dollars would have to be used on land already owned by the state. But he said they also could be used to build a wall on private property with the consent of the owners.

However, there is no border wall on the vast Tohono O'odham Nation, and that area is beyond the reach of the state.

Aside from the $50 million Ducey wants for barriers, his budget request also includes $25 million for the state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. State law allows that department to use money for preventing human trafficking and illegal entry, including administering and managing construction of a physical border fence.

"I do think Arizona is going to do everything it can in its power," Ducey said about securing the border. "I don't think any other state in the nation is doing more."

He said it isn't just about physical barriers.

Ducey said the state is giving money to communities to enhance law enforcement and prosecution of people who are in the country without legal status and violate other state laws. The state has deployed about 200 Guard soldiers to the border in support roles such as monitoring surveillance cameras, analyzing data and providing administrative support to local law enforcement.