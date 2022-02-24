Arizona's GOP-led Legislature votes to spend state money to build border wall

PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers are ready to use state funds to build what they're calling a wall along portions of Arizona's border with Mexico.
The question that remains is how much they're willing to spend.
The Senate voted 16-12 on Wednesday to allocate $700 million to "administer and manage the construction of a physical border fence."
However, the critical 16th vote for Senate Bill 1032 came from Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa. And he made it clear that while he supports the concept, he won't vote for a final budget that includes an allocation that large.
"That would be a misuse of state funds," Pace said.
On Thursday, the House voted 31-28 to approve an identical bill — but with $150 million, not $700 million.
"I would like to spend $700 million," said Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, the sponsor of House Bill 2317. But he told Capitol Media Services that his experience in the Legislature — he was first elected in 2006 — convinces him it's not politically possible.
Anyway, Kavanagh said, the $150 million would be enough to build about 20 miles of wall. And he said if it works out, lawmakers can approve more in future years.
Even that may be too much for Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, whose proposed state budget includes $50 million for "physical barriers" at the border.
The debate about spending state money follows the decision by President Joe Biden, shortly after taking office last year, to suspend further construction of the wall being built by his predecessor.
Under former President Donald Trump, about 450 miles of border barrier was erected, including 226 miles in Arizona, much of which replaced existing barricades and fencing. Of Trump's plan, which did not cover the entire 372-mile border with Mexico, about 18 miles remain uncompleted.
Since then, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has determined it will do some additional work, including completing drainage projects to prevent flooding, disposing of materials not required to complete work, and closing "small gaps that remain open from prior construction activities and remediating incomplete gates."
Precise locations for the projects have not been identified, although the department said some will be in Arizona.
That leaves the question of what Arizona might do on its own, and how much in tax dollars it is willing to spend.
The governor, speaking to reporters Thursday, sidestepped a question of whether $700 million was too much.
"We're negotiating right now with the Legislature on the physical barriers where Arizona can build that," Ducey said. "And I'm confident we'll be able to get those resources."
Kavanagh said any state dollars would have to be used on land already owned by the state. But he said they also could be used to build a wall on private property with the consent of the owners.
However, there is no border wall on the vast Tohono O'odham Nation, and that area is beyond the reach of the state.
Aside from the $50 million Ducey wants for barriers, his budget request also includes $25 million for the state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. State law allows that department to use money for preventing human trafficking and illegal entry, including administering and managing construction of a physical border fence.
"I do think Arizona is going to do everything it can in its power," Ducey said about securing the border. "I don't think any other state in the nation is doing more."
He said it isn't just about physical barriers.
Ducey said the state is giving money to communities to enhance law enforcement and prosecution of people who are in the country without legal status and violate other state laws. The state has deployed about 200 Guard soldiers to the border in support roles such as monitoring surveillance cameras, analyzing data and providing administrative support to local law enforcement.