By the numbers

Levels of dioxane and PFAS compounds in some Marana drinking water:

1,4-Dioxane: Found in three sets of samples taken since October 2016 in six wells in the Continental Reserve and Twin Peaks areas at levels ranging from .71 to .95 parts per billion. EPA's recommends that federal Superfund sites containing dioxane be cleaned up to no more than .35 parts per billion, at which the cancer risk to people who consume it is no more than one in a million.

Most other Marana wells have lower and in many cases much lower dioxane levels. The levels are generally slowly declining.

PFAS compounds: Found in two sets of samples taken since December 2016 in the same six wells at levels ranging from 68 to 109 parts per trillion. All but one sample exceeded the EPA health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion for lifetime exposure.

The federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry recently released a report suggesting that the safe level of these compounds in drinking water is much lower. Again, the PFAS levels in the six wells are declining.

For more detail on the Marana pollution, go to the town's water quality web page: http://www.maranaaz.gov/water-quality .

Source: Marana Water