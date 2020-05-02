Colette Sims, health advocate for Tucson's under-served communities, dies of coronavirus

Colette Marie Sims, a longtime cultural and medical anthropologist at the University of Arizona and health advocate for under-served communities, died from a coronavirus-related illness, a longtime friend said.

Sims worked in the UA’s Department of Family and Community Medicine since 2007, and as an anthropologist conducting research among ethnic populations to increase understanding the factors that influence receiving health care.

“As a cultural-medical anthropologist working in Family and Community Medicine at the University of Arizona, she was a fierce advocate for the health and well-being of African Americans and all under-served communities,” said Scott Blades, who served with Sims in the Coalition for African American Health and Wellness.

Sims was an advocate for the Tucson non-profit, whose goal is providing health care education and information regarding common diseases, physical and emotional violence, substance abuse and mental illness, and access to primary health care.

Sims was a longtime member and "great supporter" who arrived shortly after the Pima County Health Department created this initiative in the mid-1990s, said Mary Stoute, president of the coalition.

“Health and wellness was her passion," Stoute said. "Our focus was always on some health issue, we would focus on HIV/AIDS, babies, we did some things with prostate cancer and Colette was right in the mix, whatever we were working on, she was working on."

Sims spent years learning about the issues affecting African Americans, particularly dealing with healthcare disparities. It was the subject of her dissertation in the early 2000s.