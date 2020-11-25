Creature comforts: Nature is exactly what we need in 2020, and Tucson delivers

My Facebook friends like to tease me about all the wildlife posts. A few of them seem genuinely concerned for the safety of my children. But we wanted it this way. My wife and I searched for a house with some desert around it precisely so we could commune with nature.

We loved our old house in Las Vegas, but in 13 years there we only ever saw a handful of bedraggled geckos and city lizards and what little our bird feeders would attract.

I once spotted a tarantula-hunting wasp scuttling along a sidewalk near our house not far from UNLV, and I was so excited that I considered skipping work so I could follow it in search of big, hairy spiders.

Now we have our own rocky hill speckled with ironwood and palo verde trees and a few prepubescent saguaros.

We climb to the top of it almost daily for sunset panoramas of Tucson over the Cañada del Oro.

Since spring, this has become our place to let the day go — the headlines and the home confinement and everything else about this unparalleled mess we’re all in. Sometimes we carry drinks. Sometimes we watch the sunset through wildfire smoke.