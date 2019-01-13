A Pima County jail inmate has been charged in the November 2018 killing of a man outside a restaurant on Tucson's south side, police say.
Augustino Martinez, 29, was jailed on unrelated charges Jan. 11, when counts of first-degree murder and aggravated assault were added against him in connection with the killing of Bernardo Marin, 25, Sgt. Pete Dugan, of the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. Marin was shot and killed Nov. 23, after an argument in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 5100 block of South 12th Avenue.
The Arizona State Gang Task Force has been working with Tucson police on the case, though police now say the killing appears not be be gang related.
Police say more people are believed to have been involved in the killing and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.