A man wanted in connection with a drug-related slaying in New York City was arrested in Tucson on Monday after nine years on the run, officials said.
U.S. Marshals Service personnel arrested Jimmy Siders, 37, at an apartment complex near East Fort Lowell Road and North Columbus Boulevard on Tucson's north side, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Siders had a warrant for homicide out of New York City, the news release said.
On Sept. 29, 2010, authorities said Siders attempted to rob Max Moreno, a Pace University student, during a drug deal. Siders demanded the victim’s drugs and money, but when Moreno refused, Siders and an accomplice attacked Moreno and then shot him, according to the Marshals Service.
During the investigation, officials learned Siders fled to Arizona to evade arrest.
Last week, New York City police detectives and a Marshals Service fugitive task force learned Siders was living in Tucson and asked local authorities to help in the arrest.
The Marshals Service said Siders had been living in Tucson under the name "Ryan Wilder" and had obtained identification with that name, the news release said.
Siders was booked into the Pima County jail while he extradition to New York City where he will face a murder charge. The accomplice in the slaying has already been convicted of Moreno's murder.