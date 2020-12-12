Mayor, chief seek to reel in city board often at odds with Tucson cops' discipline

The man, who had two outstanding felony warrants, fled but was detained a short distance away, after which Klingler arrived to assist in the arrest.

The man was not complying with Martinez’s commands to give her his hands and rolled onto his stomach, pulling his hands under his chest. Klingler approached the man over his right shoulder and delivered four to five elbow strikes to the man’s head and face.

Klingler told the man to put his hands behind his back before delivering four more strikes to the man’s head. The man screamed, then Klingler struck him three more times. The man stopped talking and screaming and his “body stops moving and his breathing is labored,” the review said.

At that point, the man appeared to be unconscious with his body “completely limp,” but Klingler moved to the other side of his body and delivered a knee strike to the head, several more elbow strikes and then transitioned to “hammer fist strikes” to the man’s head and face, while Martinez put him in handcuffs.

The man remained limp as officers shined a flashlight in his face to see if he was conscious, the review said.

“He might need meds; I rocked him,” said Klingler before he was seen in body camera footage smiling and laughing.