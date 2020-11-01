 Skip to main content
Tucson police investigate fatal shooting at strip club
Tucson police officers responded to a report of a shooting just after midnight Sunday at a midtown Tucson Strip Club, officials said. 

Officers arrived at Ten's Showclub, 5120 E. Speedway, where they found a man with gunshot wounds, said Frank Magos, Tucson police spokesman. 

The man was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Magos said. No suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting, he said. 

Tucson police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

