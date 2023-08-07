A 70-year-old Sierra Vista man was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say they found illicit images on his computer.

Allen Wheeler was arrested Friday on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of tampering with evidence, the Sierra Vista Police Department said Monday in a news release. He was booked into the Cochise County jail and was being held without bond, the release said.

The criminal case started after the Cochise County Adult Probation Office told police Wheeler violated the conditions of his probation by possessing material that indicated he was using his computer to view child porn, the release said.

An initial digital search of a device "identified hundreds of illicit child images," the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.