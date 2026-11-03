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An Arizona state trooper was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct after a woman reported inappropriate sexual contact during a hit-and-run crash investigation Sunday in Cochise County, authorities said.

Aiden Rosebeck, 35, was booked into the Cochise County jail on suspicion of unlawful sexual conduct involving a police officer, a class 5 felony, according to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began Sunday evening after deputies were called to check on a woman described as “distraught” and stranded along a road, the release said.

The woman told deputies that an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper had engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct while investigating a hit-and-run crash in which she was involved.

Investigators gathered information and evidence that led them to identify the trooper, according to the release. When detectives contacted Rosebeck, he acknowledged having a physical interaction with the woman during the incident, authorities said.

Additional information and evidence gathered during the investigation established grounds for Rosebeck's arrest, the release said.

“A badge is not a shield from accountability, and the authority to enforce the law does not place anyone above it,” Sheriff Mark Dannels said in the release. “When someone is stranded on the side of a roadway, they should be able to trust that a law enforcement officer who stops to assist them is there to protect them, not take advantage of their circumstances. Any allegation that an officer has abused that position of authority is a serious matter, and one that demands immediate attention.”