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It’s been a year since Mayor Regina Romero wrote that the status quo of safety in Tucson is “not sufficient.”

Her Open Letter to Tucsonans in the fall of 2025 came after several violent incidents on the city’s transit system put a spotlight on the city’s response to quality-of-life issues. The fatal stabbing of Enrique Mercado on the Loop bike bath in Sept. 2025 was the “tipping point,” city officials have said.

In the year since, Tucson launched the Safe City Initiative, which has increased street outreach and created targeted law enforcement responses, according to Romero’s latest open letter to the city.

More people are accepting social services and appearing in court, Romero wrote, but the process has required adaptation.

“When our first Safe City Deployments weren’t connecting enough people to resources, we kept what was working and tried new things”

The 22 Safe City Deployments reached 346 people with an overall service acceptance rate of 58%, meaning the people accepted a service or completed an intake to housing or treatment. That’s up from 10% at the beginning of the program, Romero wrote.

Special duty police deployments along high traffic corridors and bus stops also resulted in about 300 arrests and about 2,000 warnings as of mid-August, City Manager Tim Thomure wrote in a separate briefing to the council.