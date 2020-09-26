Cuban asylum seeker in Nogales 'can barely sleep' while separated from wife, son

Yosbel Lingueño anxiously sent text messages to his family as he walked up to the turnstiles at the port of entry in Nogales, Sonora, last Monday.

After months of waiting to speak with U.S. officials about his asylum claim, the 32-year-old from Cuba was going to ask for urgent humanitarian relief so he could be reunited with his wife and infant son. The last time he saw his wife, she was going into labor at a Texas hospital and he was being sent back to Mexico.

Depending on what the officials decided on Monday, he would either take a huge step toward seeing his son for the first time or remain marooned in Nogales.

“I hope they give me an opportunity, that they listen to me,” Lingueño said.

As Lingueño geared himself up to speak with U.S. officials, he said he wished people would put themselves in his shoes.

“I think no couple in the world would want to go through what I and my wife are going through,” he said. “To be separated from your family after leaving your country where there is a dictatorship, like there is in Cuba, and going out in search of freedom.”