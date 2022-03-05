Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Benson, Jean Morrow, 94, Feb. 22, Sensible Cremation.
Fanning, Jack, 56, mechanic, Feb. 13, Evergreen.
Gonzales, Joshua Craig, 38, cook/warehouse clerk, Feb. 22, Sensible Cremation.
Gutierrez, Marco, 51, landscaper, Feb. 11, Sensible Cremation.
Lopez, Victoria Ann, 71, food server, Feb. 24, Carrillo’s.
Lynch, Warren Thomas, 46, information technology, Feb. 7, Sensible Cremation.
Mojica Jr., Jose Antonio, 50, laborer, Feb. 8, Sensible Cremation.
Morales, Mark A., 59, Sept. 8, 2021, Carrillo’s.
Schlegel, Donald Allen, 79, master sergeant, Feb. 24, Carrillo’s.
Stephens, Allen, 66, retired, Feb. 18, Sensible Cremation.
Teso, Christina F., 76, caregiver, Feb. 24, Carrillo’s.
Torres, Artemisa B., 98, homemaker, Feb. 23, Carrillo’s.
Vega, Roberto Torres, 54, truck driver, Feb. 23, Carrillo’s.
Verdugo, Alfonso, 70, retired, Feb. 19, Sensible Cremation.