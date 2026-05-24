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TUSD provides free summer meals

Tucson Unified School District will bring back free breakfast and lunch this summer.

TUSD high schools will begin serving summer meals on Wednesday, May 27, and other schools and community locations begin on June 1.

Children 18 and under can get free summer meals even if they are not enrolled in the summer school program.

"The need for many children to have access to meals does not end when the school year ends," said Lindsay Aguilar, director of TUSD Food Services, in a news release. "We are grateful to be able to continue to provide free meals to children throughout TUSD and our community through our summer meals program."

Visit meals.tusd1.org for meal times and more information.

— Sierra Blaser

Future Educator Scholarships announced

Tucson Values Teachers announced six 2026 Future Educator Scholarship recipients Friday.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to high school seniors in southern Arizona who "have demonstrated a strong commitment to becoming future educators."

Recipients will also be paired with an experienced teacher to mentor them through the pursuit of their bachelor’s degree in education or early childhood development.