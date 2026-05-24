TUSD provides free summer meals
Tucson Unified School District will bring back free breakfast and lunch this summer.
TUSD high schools will begin serving summer meals on Wednesday, May 27, and other schools and community locations begin on June 1.
Children 18 and under can get free summer meals even if they are not enrolled in the summer school program.
"The need for many children to have access to meals does not end when the school year ends," said Lindsay Aguilar, director of TUSD Food Services, in a news release. "We are grateful to be able to continue to provide free meals to children throughout TUSD and our community through our summer meals program."
Visit meals.tusd1.org for meal times and more information.
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— Sierra Blaser
Future Educator Scholarships announced
Tucson Values Teachers announced six 2026 Future Educator Scholarship recipients Friday.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to high school seniors in southern Arizona who "have demonstrated a strong commitment to becoming future educators."
Recipients will also be paired with an experienced teacher to mentor them through the pursuit of their bachelor’s degree in education or early childhood development.
"This scholarship is about more than financial support. It’s a commitment to the next generation of educators," said Teresa Hill, chief executive officer of Tucson Values Teachers, in a news release. "These students are choosing a path of service, leadership, and impact. We’re proud to invest in their future and to connect them with mentors who will help them thrive as they pursue careers in education."
The recipients are:
• Lia Madden, Bisbee High School
• Kara Kershner, Cienega High School
• Steven Scott, Empire High School
• Jessica Lassiter, Canyon del Oro High School
• Jaslene Maddox, Rio Rico High School
• Leighton Mack, Marana High School
Visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org for more information about the Future Educator Scholarship and Tucson Values Teachers.
— Sierra Blaser