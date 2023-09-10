Pima County Schools Superintendent Dustin J. Williams has appointed David Willard to the Marana Unified School District Governing Board.

Willard will fill the vacancy left by Dan Post's death.

“As a member of our local community, I know our town is better when we all bring a spirit of cooperation and participation to the table and especially to the classroom,” Willard said. “Let us all step forward together and continue the success of education in Marana.”

The superintendent’s office received 14 applications for the appointment.

The position will be up for re-election in November 2024 for a four-year term. Willard was sworn in Sept. 5 and is eligible to participate in his first board meeting on Sept. 14.

Canyon del Oro senior honored

Canyon del Oro High School senior Brynley Ferris was named Arizona’s 2023 International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme student of the year.

The student of the year award highlights Ferris’s dedication to being a high achieving yet well-rounded student and the International Baccalaureate Organization’s aim to develop active, compassionate, lifelong learners with international awareness, the organization said in a news release.

This summer Ferris participated in a competitive writing camp at Lewis and Clark College. She also organized a service project benefiting Pima Animal Care Center for fellow Diploma Programme students to participate in during their summer retreat. Ferris worked with Pima Anima Care Center to identify the animals’ needs, organized students to collect and bring supplies, set up several stations and taught other students how to make treats and toys for the shelter’s dogs and cats.

To commemorate the honor, Ferris received a plaque and $400.

TUSD offers new menu choices

Tucson Unified School District’s food services department is unveiling new menu items.

On Friday it put on a traveling menu road show, inviting students at Cholla High School to try some of the new selections.

Taste testers had a selection of breakfast items to sample, including croissant sandwiches, a daily featured bakery item, and biscuits with scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes. Breakfast carts will become staples at some of TUSD’s schools.

The district will also offer freshly made pizzas for kindergarten through eighth grade students.

High school students will have a variety of pizzas to choose from, along with stations featuring pasta, pizza, burgers, salads and more.

The Gregory School event

The Gregory School invites families of students entering grades five through 12 in the 2024-25 school year to an admissions information evening on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

Participants can meet faculty and administrators and learn about The Gregory School curriculum and application process. The event will be on campus, 3231 N. Craycroft Road.