For Tucson's 'new blue collar workforce,' coronavirus has hit a little harder

Since St. Patrick’s Day, musician Chris Pierce’s routine has consisted of hanging out at his Armory Park home, gardening, cooking and playing his bass in his room.

It’s a far stretch from the go, go, go lifestyle he practiced before, moving from rehearsals for the handful of local bands he plays in, or jetting around Tucson trying to fill venues as a booker.

He figures he’s lost thousands of dollars since March as his entire spring calendar was essentially wiped out by moratoriums put on large gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our day-to-day is a little bit different, but we’re not alone in this,” he said. “It is what it is, I guess. ... It’s a bit of new territory, for sure.”

Those like Pierce represent the “new blue-collar workforce,” the working-class sector of the economy that typically includes traditional blue-collar jobs, like manual labor, but now also includes members of the gig economy, such as retail and service workers, musicians and artists.

While the vast majority of the workforce has been affected in some way, shape or form by business closures and social changes spawned by the virus, that sector has been hit a little harder — at least in Tucson and Pima County, according to University of Arizona sociology professor Brian Mayer.

“Machinists, the trade unionists, that’s not sort of what represents that segment of the economic sector anymore,” he said. “It’s really folks in the service sector and the gig economy that are kind of playing those roles in society today. Especially for those in temporary or spec work, this is an incredibly difficult time.