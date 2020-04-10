Help us help you Tucson: Free stuff, groceries, services during pandemic

Here is the latest on where Star readers can receive help and give help.
Blessings to Go drive-through is extended
Since Wednesday’s column, the Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry, at 5707 E. 22nd St., has closed. It will continue food assistance through the Gospel Rescue Mission’s Blessings to Go Drive-Through, at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.
The Gospel Rescue Mission has extended the drive-through until Friday, April 17, weekdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Gospel Rescue Mission offers free emergency food boxes and basic supplies for those in need and emphasizes that it’s a low-touch, stay-in-your-car line.
Gospel Rescue Mission welcomes donations for Blessings to Go. Needs include nonperishable food staples such as canned goods (meat, vegetables and fruit), peanut butter, juice, pasta, rice and beans, as well as bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers.
You can drop off at the drive-through, donate online at grmtucson.com or send a check to Gospel Rescue Mission, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85714.
Box of veggies for $8
While the pantry is closed, the veggie boxes will continue at Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry, 5707 E. 22nd St. You can get a huge box of veggies for an $8 donation on Saturdays starting at 8 a.m. and until all boxes are sold or by noon, whichever comes first.
Value Veggies is a volunteer-operated ministry of God’s Vast Resources and is an annual fundraiser, open six months out of the year. Proceeds stock the Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry.
Veggies, eggs for nonprofits
Felicia’s Farm, 3761 E. River Road, has vegetables and eggs to share with nonprofits that work with low-income families with children. This week it added Arizona Children’s Association. The farm donates about 700 pounds of produce and 170 dozen eggs a week.
Contact Cathy Lolwing at 520-396-0015. To donate money, go to feliciasfarm.org
Free Store
Free Store Donation Center has moved to 4650 N. Flowing Wells Road. The store, where everything is free, is open for shopping on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Ten people can shop at a time and are restricted to five items per adult and two pieces of furniture.
The store is open for donations only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
They welcome broken electronics, flat screen TVs, cell phones, computer cords and metal appliances such as toasters. Call 520-918-3333 if you have questions.
They’ll take your CRT television for $20. The charge for pickup is $50, so it only makes sense if you have a whole household to donate.
Free grocery pickup and tutoring
I wrote Wednesday about STITCHES Tucson, a service group started by Basis North High School students to deliver groceries, tutor kids and make masks for free.
Kyra Singh emailed that they hadn’t gotten much response for the grocery pickup or tutoring, only for the free face masks.
You can contact STITCHES, which stands for Serving The Impacted Tucson Communities with Help, Encouragement and Support at stitchestucson@gmail.com; or its website stitchestucson.weebly.com; or on Facebook or Instagram @stitchestucson
If you don’t have a computer, leave a message for the students at 505-415-5858.
Stay safe.
Debbie Kornmiller is a senior editor at the Arizona Daily Star.
