Help us help you Tucson: Free stuff, groceries, services during pandemic

Here is the latest on where Star readers can receive help and give help.

Blessings to Go drive-through is extended

Since Wednesday’s column, the Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry, at 5707 E. 22nd St., has closed. It will continue food assistance through the Gospel Rescue Mission’s Blessings to Go Drive-Through, at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

The Gospel Rescue Mission has extended the drive-through until Friday, April 17, weekdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Gospel Rescue Mission offers free emergency food boxes and basic supplies for those in need and emphasizes that it’s a low-touch, stay-in-your-car line.

Gospel Rescue Mission welcomes donations for Blessings to Go. Needs include nonperishable food staples such as canned goods (meat, vegetables and fruit), peanut butter, juice, pasta, rice and beans, as well as bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers.

You can drop off at the drive-through, donate online at grmtucson.com or send a check to Gospel Rescue Mission, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85714.

Box of veggies for $8

While the pantry is closed, the veggie boxes will continue at Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry, 5707 E. 22nd St. You can get a huge box of veggies for an $8 donation on Saturdays starting at 8 a.m. and until all boxes are sold or by noon, whichever comes first.

Value Veggies is a volunteer-operated ministry of God’s Vast Resources and is an annual fundraiser, open six months out of the year. Proceeds stock the Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry.