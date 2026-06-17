If a member of the public finds a friendly, healthy stray dog during this time, Kozachik is encouraging them to check for a tag with a phone number; hang onto the pet to try and find the owner ("statistics show that stray pets are usually found within a mile of their homes"); put up flyers in the area where the dog was found; and talk to neighbors and see if anyone recognizes the dog, the news reles.

“We continue to urge members of the public to rely on neighborhood list serves, Next Door, Petco Love Lost and other social media forms to locate the owner of strays,” Kozachik said in the news release. “Take happy, healthy strays to your local veterinarian, and they can scan it for a microchip. They do not belong in a shelter.”

Staff are also calling people who have recently turned over a stray dog to the shelter whose owner has not been found and asking them to consider fostering the dog.

"For owned pets in which a family has been considering surrendering the pet to PACC, the Pet Support Team is working with folks to determine if PACC can provide resources such as food or medical care to keep the pet with the owner. Depending on the need, Friends of PACC might be able to cover some of the asks like pet food, vaccinations, or microchips," the release said.

As to when shelter animals might be available again for adoption, "We are waiting for test results," PACC said. "Animals that test negative and are vaccinated may be made available for adoption. But it may take at least two weeks or more to safely allow adoptions and fostering." Shelter animals that survive distemper will also eventually be available for adoption.