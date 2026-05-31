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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Editorial Page needs a little good news. How’s this — Pima Animal Care Center is opening a new eastside adoptions center on Monday, June 1. The Eastside PACC Adoptions Center (EPAC) will host 35 to 50 dogs and around 10 cats, all up for adoption, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and ready for you to take home and add a fur baby to your family.

The main PACC shelter is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. We know from our records that the vast majority of the adoptions we finalize come from residents who live midtown and to the west. We understand that it’s a long drive from the Vail, Rita Ranch, Rocking K and other east-side locations. We’re offering a product — our intent in opening EPAC is to take that product to the customers. And if by doing so we’re a part of forming new families, so much the better.

PACC is in a chronically overcrowded condition. Working at double capacity in our kennels is common. An added benefit to opening EPAC is that every animal placed up for adoption at the new store will be sourced directly from PACC. If we begin the day with 450 dogs and deliver 50 to EPAC, that will make a considerable 1-for-1 impact on the crowding at the main shelter. That reduces shelter stress for the pups and ultimately makes them more adoptable.

EPAC will be an adoptions-only site. We will not be taking in animals at that location. Similarly, we won’t have a clinic or an Animal Protection Service enforcement unit located on site. All of those services will continue to be located at the main shelter on Silverbell Road. EPAC’s mission is to get dogs and cats into homes — adoptions-only.