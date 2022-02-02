Arizona House speaker quashes bill to allow lawmakers to reject election results

For example, he has allowed bills to go forward that would alter the early voting process or increase identification requirements.

But Bowers said he's not willing to go along with "capricious'' alterations to the law sought by "people of that ilk, the screaming, demanding, arrogant, self-righteous bunch.'' And the speaker said it is his job to stand up and say "no," even when others cannot — or will not.

"I would say that most Republicans don't like it that way,'' he said of the election-results deniers. "They're just intimidated by these people.''

Killing Fillmore's bill "is just a message," Bowers said.

Fillmore said Bowers has it wrong in saying the Legislature should have no role in reviewing — and potentially voiding — election returns.

"The Supreme Court has said that voting is our responsibility,'' he said Wednesday after being informed of the speaker's decision. "Who else, if not the state Legislature, would deal with this?''

Fillmore, in introducing the legislation, said he isn't buying arguments by election officials who say that machine counts are more accurate.