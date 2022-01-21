Court orders Arizona Senate to immediately disclose election-audit records

PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals slapped down the state Senate's efforts to withhold about 1,100 records related to the audit of the 2020 election.

In a 14-page ruling Friday, the three-judge panel turned away arguments that the documents are protected by "legislative privilege.'' They said there is no evidence the audit, ordered by Senate President Karen Fann, was in any way related to the official business of state lawmakers.

The judges also rejected the Senate's concern that releasing the documents would open up lawmakers' discussions about the audit to public scrutiny. An attorney for the Senate, Kory Langhofer, had argued disclosure would undermine what he said is a constitutional recognition that legislators are entitled to have private conversations and communications because that is part of their job.

In Friday's order, the court ordered the Senate to "immediately disclose'' all the records it sought to shield.

But appellate Judge Michael Brown, writing for the unanimous three-judge panel, did offer an option.