Head of Arizona GOP asks court to throw out Biden's win in the state

PHOENIX — The head of the Arizona Republican Party is asking a court to declare the election results that gave the state's 11 electoral votes to Joe Biden are void.
Legal papers filed late Wednesday on behalf of party chairwoman Kelli Ward claim the system used in Arizona to check signatures on mail-in ballots lacks sufficient safeguards to ensure they came from the registered voters whose envelopes were submitted.
The lawsuit also contends legally required observers were unable to see the process from where they were placed.
Ward asserts as well that the process for dealing with damaged ballots did not result in them being accurately recorded.
She most immediately wants a court to order production of a reasonable sampling of the signatures on the ballot envelopes so they can be compared to signatures on file.
Ward also wants inspection to compare damaged ballots with the duplicates that were created by election workers to allow them to be scanned.
But the real goal is to have the court set aside the results of the election.
That could happen in two ways.
One would be for a judge to conclude that, given the problems, "the result of the election is fundamentally unknown.'' That, according to the lawsuit, would require voiding the election.
By itself, that act would mean Biden is not entitled to the state's 11 electoral votes.
What could happen next, though, is that it would allow the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature to make the final decision of declaring which slate of electors won: those pledged to Biden or those pledged to President Trump.
The other option would occur if a judge ruled, particularly on how the damaged ballots were handled, that votes for Trump were instead given to Biden.
And that would permit the judge to declare that the Trump-pledged electors got more votes than those pledged to Biden, said Ward's attorney, Her attorney, Jack Wilenchik.
But time is running out for Ward and the state GOP to come up with evidence.
Federal law requires that all challenges and recounts related to presidential elections be resolved no later than Dec. 8. The Electoral College vote is six days later.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.