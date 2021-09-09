High temps have Tucson Electric Power asking customers to conserve energy

Tucson Electric Power is asking customers to help conserve energy from 3 to 7 p.m. today due to high temperatures.

TEP advises community members to avoid doing laundry, running pool pumps or washing dishes during the hottest part of the day, which is between 3 and 7 p.m. This helps reduce the risk of energy shortfalls.

The summer heat has caused natural gas supply concerns, impacting the western energy grid, according to Tucson Electric Power spokesman Joe Barrios. Conservation during peak hours supports service reliability, lower costs for customers and helps ensure the availability of energy resources for all TEP customers.

TEP is also working with other regional utilities to make sure customers’ energy needs are met during this time, Barrios said.

Barrios also recommends customers turn up their thermostat a few degrees to help reduce energy use and save on cooling costs. The recommended setting for a thermostat in the summer is 78 degrees, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.