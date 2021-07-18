'Horrific' attack in Tucson leaves at least 2 dead, several wounded

Tucson Police investigators at the scene where a TPD officer shot a suspect involved in multiple shootings near Campbell Ave. and Duval Vista. Video by Jamie Donnelly / Arizona Daily Star 2021

At least two people are dead, several have been wounded and three children are missing after a series of attacks Sunday afternoon that Tucson's police chief called "horrific."

The 35-year-old man police say is the attacker was in "extremely critical" condition Sunday night after a gunfight with a Tucson police officer.

The deadly attacks started about 3:45 p.m. when a house fire was reported in the 2100 block of East Irene Vista, near South Kino Parkway and East 36th Street, Police Chief Chris Magnus said Sunday night.

Soon after the fire was reported a gunman walked up to two emergency medical technicians parked nearby at Quincy Douglas Center and opened fire through the driver's side window of the AMR ambulance company rig. The paramedic behind the wheel, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head. He was in critical condition Sunday night.

The paramedic in the passenger seat, 21, was shot in the chest and arm. However, she was able to call for help and described the attacker and the SUV he was driving, police say. She was in stable condition Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Tucson firefighters had arrived at the house fire, joining neighbors who had been trying to help douse the flames.