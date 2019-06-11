Jurors deadlocked 8-4 in the trial of border-aid worker Scott Warren on human-smuggling charges, his defense attorney said.
The split was eight favoring "not guilty" and four voting "guilty," Warren's defense attorney Greg Kuykendall said Tuesday afternoon, June 11, after U.S. District Court Judge Raner C. Collins declared a mistrial in Tucson.
The split was the same on all three charges, Kuykendall said.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, Glenn McCormick, declined to comment on whether the government will retry Warren. Collins set a status conference on the case for July 2.
The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict after deliberating on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
Warren, a 36-year-old aid worker with the Tucson-based humanitarian group No More Deaths, was accused of conspiring to smuggle two Central American men who crossed the border illegally and harboring them at a building in Ajo used as a staging area for border-aid efforts.
In a two-week trial, federal prosecutors said Warren conspired with a nurse and the operator of a migrant shelter in Sonoyta, a Mexican border town south of Ajo, to further the illegal crossing from the border to Phoenix.
Warren’s defense lawyers argued he simply tried to alleviate the suffering of two men who showed up unexpectedly at the building in Ajo, known as The Barn.
The trial was the first time in more than a decade that a Southern Arizona border-aid worker faced felony human-smuggling charges.
In a separate case, Warren awaits the verdict in a bench trial on misdemeanor charges related to driving on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in 2017 to leave water jugs for border-crossing migrants.
Eight other volunteers were charged in connection with similar efforts.