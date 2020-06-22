Layer of smoke over Tucson from Bighorn Fire should diminish later Tuesday

Smoke from the Bighorn Fire is expected to linger above a swath of Tucson through late Tuesday morning as the wildfire continues to burn since it was sparked by lightning June 5, officials said.

The smoke was expected to settle into the Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oro Valley and along Canyon Del Oro and Pedro River Valley communities by Monday evening, according to the Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program.

Program officials are suggesting people “consider canceling or delaying morning activities until air improves.”

The fire has grown to 58,553 acres and was 16% contained as of Monday, officials said.

Gov. Doug Ducey visited Catalina State Park Monday to learn more about the fire. Ducey thanked firefighters, local agencies that are assisting, and others during his visit. “This is incredibly dangerous work in hot and extreme conditions,” Ducey said. “And those batting these wildfires remain in our constant prayers.”

Ducey said six prison inmate crews from the state Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, are currently deployed to help with fires across Arizona. Four of those crews are helping with the Bighorn Fire.

“These fully trained and talented Type II crews are a vital resource to Arizona and they’re a heroic example of how we’re collaborating across state agencies to protect lives, pets and property,” he said.

Fire crews near Summerhaven spent Tuesday working on a spot fire that started overnight across a fire line near Carter Canyon, Rocky Gilbert, of the Southwest Incident Management Team, said in a Monday afternoon operations update.