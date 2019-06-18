Two men were killed in an apparent double homicide at a home on Tucson's north side Monday night, police say.
Resident Matt Alford, 62, and friend Lewis Jetty, 60, were found by another friend checking in at the home in the 400 block of East Navajo Rd., near East Fort Lowell Avenue and North First Avenue, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a police spokesman.
Officers determined that both men sustained obvious signs of gunshot trauma. The men were pronounced dead at the scene, Dugan said.
The friend who found the men told officers the front door was unlocked when she arrived around 7:30 p.m.
No one is in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, Dugan said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.