Motorcyclist dies in collision on Tucson's east side

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a collision with a vehicle on the city's east side, Tucson police said.

Police and Tucson Fire Department paramedics were called just after 2 p.m. to the crash site at South Harrison Road and East Millmar Road.

The motorcyclist, 66-year-old Patrick A. Nord, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Police said Nord was riding a blue 2000 Harley Davidson FLSTC, headed south on Harrison, when he attempted to make a left turn onto Millmar and was struck by a maroon 2012 Honda Pilot that was northbound on Harrison.

Nord was not wearing a helmet and his failure to yield while making a left turn was the major contributing factor in the collision, police said.

The driver of the Honda immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, the news release said.

The investigation continues but police said no charges or citations are expected.

