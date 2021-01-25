Need a COVID-19 test in Tucson? Here's what you need to know

There are plenty of free COVID-19 testing sites scattered across the metro Tucson, though some require appointments to be made in advance.
The easiest way to get started is at Pima County's website, pima.gov, and clicking on the COVID-19 testing page.
The county, through partnerships with Arizona State University, the City of Tucson, Accu Reference Labs, and Paradigm Labs, has sites offering free testing to anyone who is at least 5 years old.
No doctor's order or symptoms are needed to be tested.
These sites offer the “PCR” test. It shows if a person has an active COVID-19 infection and can spread the disease.
• Downtown Tucson Testing Center
Appointments and registration required for free COVID-19 tests in the parking lot south of the Tucson Electric Power headquarters building, 88 E. Broadway Blvd. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
More information is available, and appointments can be made at pima.gov, or by calling 855-452-2346.
• Kino Event Center
The county Health Department and Paradigm Laboratories are offering free COVID-19 tests at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way. Testing will be by appointment only.
• Tucson International Airport
The county Health Department and Paradigm Laboratories are offering free COVID-19 tests at Tucson International Airport, 6868 S. Plumer Ave. Testing will be by appointment only.
Appointments at both Kino and the airport sites can be made through pima.gov.
Meanwhile, the University of Arizona is offering free testing on campus for students and staff.
There are three types of tests are available on campus: two diagnostic tests that diagnose whether a person is currently infected with the COVID-19 virus; and an antibody test that determines whether a person has developed an immune response against the COVID-19 virus.
Go to https://covid19.arizona.edu/covid19-testing for more information.