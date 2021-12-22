New congressional district maps approved for Arizona

That district stretches from midtown Tucson through Graham, Greenlee and most of Cochise County and up into Casa Grande.

And even that, Lerner said, is misleading.

Of the three that were listed as Democrat wins in CD 6, one was the 2020 U.S. Senate race where Mark Kelly beat Republican Martha McSally, but only by a margin of 50.5%. And the other was a win for Joe Biden, who got just a hair over 50%.

The situation is similar in CD 1, the other supposedly competitive district that encompasses parts of northeast Phoenix and Scottsdale.

"This is not the map I would like," Lerner said. And she said it is a deviation from the current political situation where Arizonans have elected Democrats to five of the nine congressional seats.

Neuberg, however, dismissed the current breakdown of the congressional delegation as irrelevant to the commission's goals of crafting districts that represent communities of interest, geographic boundaries, federal voting rights laws and competitiveness, with the last factor allowed only to the extent it does not interfere with the others.