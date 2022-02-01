New space telescope powers up instruments designed with help from UA researchers

Her husband, George Rieke, also a regents professor of astronomy, is the science team lead and one of the designers for Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument, also known as MIRI.

The Riekes’ instruments will allow Webb to see farther than ever before, collecting data on the atmospheres of planets in other solar systems and light from some of the first objects formed after the Big Bang.

First, though, Webb’s operations team will spend several months carefully aligning the telescope’s mirror by pointing it at a nondescript star known as HD84406 and using NIRCam to bring it into perfect focus.

Since the mirror segments are not working in tandem yet, the alignment will start with 18 random, blurry points of light that will gradually become a sharp image of a single star.

NIRCam is being used for the process, because it picks up the most detail and is the most sensitive to misalignment.

"These first photos mean that we finally get starlight moving through the system and detected by NIRCam," said Marcia Rieke in a written statement. "NIRCam has not been turned on since before launch; this will prove the launch didn't introduce issues for how it can work."