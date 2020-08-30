Nursing, assisted living homes in Pima County due to resume allowing visitors

Sometime this week you'll find out when you can finally visit grandma in the nursing home or your uncle who lives in assisted living.

That's because these facilities are required to have written plans in place by the end of the week, Sept. 4, for how and when they will once again allow face-to-face visits with their residents. In most cases, no visits have been permitted since the COVID-19 emergency was declared in March.

In Arizona's counties currently listed as having a "minimal'' or "moderate'' chance of coronavirus spread — nine at last count, including Pima County — the rules require all congregate care settings to offer limited outdoor visitation. Screening of visitors for symptoms, and wearing of cloth masks, will be required.

There is a mandate for six feet of distance between residents and visitors, so there won't be hand holding.

There is a second option for anywhere in the state, regardless of how widespread its viral infection. Facilities there can — but are not required to — allow in-person visits from anyone who presents results of a test taken within the last 48 hours showing a negative result for COVID-19, if that person signs a form saying he or she has been isolated since and is free of symptoms.

Taking that test may be a hurdle. But it's one worth pursuing, said Dana Kennedy, state director of AARP.

"Let's face it: In Arizona right now it's really hot,'' she said. "So that outdoor visit may not be safe.''

There are other advantages, as well, for visitors who present a negative COVID-19 test.