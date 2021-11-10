Pima Community College approves employee vaccine mandate

Pima Community College is now among the recent wave of higher learning institutions that will require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the near future.

"This is about safety and the health of our employees," PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert said at a virtual board meeting Wednesday night, right before it unanimously approved the mandate, which includes accommodations for employees with verified religious or medical exemptions. "We are required to do this because Pima is a federal contractor."

The board's vote to mandate vaccines comes in response to President Joe Biden’s federal order that requires all employees of federal contractors to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 of next year.

PCC has approximately more than $4 million in federal contracts, according the Chancellor Lee Lambert. Its biggest contract right now is with the Air Force Medical Operations, and that partnership allows the college to train future paramedics.