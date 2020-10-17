Pima County holds steady as new COVID-19 cases rise in Arizona

The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases in Arizona recently rose to its highest point since the first week in August.

The increase has been gradual statewide, unlike the exponential growth the state saw in June.

The number of weekly cases increased by 23% to 4,764 from the week ending Oct. 3 to the week ending Oct. 10, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart of COVID-19 cases by date, as of Friday.

This number will likely increase over the next week. It takes up to seven days for COVID-19 test results to trickle in, according to ADHS, although sometimes it takes longer.

“What’s happening here in Arizona, it’s more like a slow boil.” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “It’s not like what we’re seeing in other parts of the country, like North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin. Those states look like Arizona did in June, where there’s this rapid uptick.”

While Arizona saw big increases in cases among 15- to 24-year-olds when universities reopened earlier in the year, this recent increase has occurred across all age groups, Gerald said.

But these increases aren’t happening everywhere. Some counties in Arizona are faring better than others.

Case counts in Pima County are in better shape than the statewide average. Recently, they have been relatively steady from week to week, showing a slight overall decrease.

Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer, said the combination of the county’s decreasing numbers of new cases, robust contact-tracing, and increasing testing numbers puts Pima County better than what’s happening throughout the rest of the country.