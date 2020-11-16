 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier concedes election to opponent, Chris Nanos

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier concedes election to opponent, Chris Nanos

2020 Elections: Pima County Sheriff

Candidates for Pima County Sheriff: Chris Nanos, Democrat, left, and Mark Napier, Republican Napier said he will remain engaged as sheriff until his term ends on Dec. 31.

 File photos

Nearly two weeks after the election, Mark Napier on Monday issued a statement conceding the race to be Pima County’s top cop to Chris Nanos.

Saying he was waiting for the final vote count before making a statement about his bid for reelection, Napier, a Republican, said the race to be sheriff was too close for him to concede sooner.

“I have not made a statement before now not out of a desire to be difficult, obstinate or acrimonious,” Napier said in Monday’s statement. “Rather, it was out of an abiding respect for the process and for the sanctity of every vote. Now it appears certain that I have not been successful in re-election.”

The sheriff’s race remained close through every update of the vote count. Nanos, a Democrat, ultimately getting 50.34% of votes to Napier’s 49.66%.

“In addition to my duties as Sheriff, it will now be my duty to ensure the orderly and efficient transfer of leadership of the department to Sheriff-elect Nanos,” he said in the statement. “Honor, character and the dignity of the office require nothing less of me.”

Nanos said Monday afternoon that he had not yet talked to Napier.

The sheriff’s race was often contentious, with Napier threatening to sue Nanos for defamation. Nanos called Napier’s allegations “political theatrics.”

Napier said he will remain engaged as sheriff until his term ends on Dec. 31.

“We have made significant strides over the past four years that I sincerely hope will continue well into the future to the betterment of public safety for all people of our county,” Napier’s statement said.

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site at PCC-West Campus in Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News