Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier concedes election to opponent, Chris Nanos

Nearly two weeks after the election, Mark Napier on Monday issued a statement conceding the race to be Pima County’s top cop to Chris Nanos.

Saying he was waiting for the final vote count before making a statement about his bid for reelection, Napier, a Republican, said the race to be sheriff was too close for him to concede sooner.

“I have not made a statement before now not out of a desire to be difficult, obstinate or acrimonious,” Napier said in Monday’s statement. “Rather, it was out of an abiding respect for the process and for the sanctity of every vote. Now it appears certain that I have not been successful in re-election.”

The sheriff’s race remained close through every update of the vote count. Nanos, a Democrat, ultimately getting 50.34% of votes to Napier’s 49.66%.

“In addition to my duties as Sheriff, it will now be my duty to ensure the orderly and efficient transfer of leadership of the department to Sheriff-elect Nanos,” he said in the statement. “Honor, character and the dignity of the office require nothing less of me.”

Nanos said Monday afternoon that he had not yet talked to Napier.