Raising money for local musicians during pandemic gets three belled

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipients: Ben Nisbet, Katie Haverly and Hannah Levin
Nominated by: Celeste Tracy
Why: For creating the Tucson Musicians COVID19 Relief Fund. Katie, Ben and Hannah are the creators of the Tucson Musicians COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is a fundraiser to support the local music community that has been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic. When the pandemic began, musicians and those in the entertainment industry quickly saw the loss of shows, tours and gigs they relied upon for their income. Often self-employed and reliant on live shows and festivals, many saw their entire livelihood disappear overnight. Luckily, Katie Haverly and Ben Nisbet, musicians themselves, alongside Hannah Levin, host of The Home Stretch at KXCI organized a GoFundMe right away to help these musicians as quickly as possible, Tracy wrote in her nomination letter. Since its creation, it has raised over $30,000 and distributed funds to more than 70 local musicians and industry workers, Tracy wrote. The team is continuing to raise money to support the music community, with future rounds of giving planned for as long as it is needed. During a time when it is easy to feel overwhelmed and fearful, Katie, Ben and Hannah instead asked, “How can we help?” and have proven the strength of our vibrant music community, she wrote.
Link to their fundraiser: www.gofundme.com/f/tucson-musicians-covid19-relief
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
