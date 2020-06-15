Raytheon Technologies donates $319,000 to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

Raytheon Technologies has donated more than $319,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to help the residents of five counties it serves with emergency food distributions.
The donation was part of Raytheon’s $5 million commitment to Feeding America to help local food banks across the country.
The Tucson-area food bank has seen requests for assistance double as a result of the pandemic.
“Prior to COVID-19, 1 in 5 people in Arizona struggled with hunger, and 1 in 4 children,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
“Since COVID-19, we have seen more people who need food assistance for the first time, as layoffs and closures take effect. This adds to the already critical challenge of hunger and poverty in our area. We are proud to partner with Raytheon Technologies to provide meals to people struggling to put food on the table.”
The food bank continues to hold drive-through food distribution outside Kino Stadium on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 10 a.m. to handle increased traffic and distribute food more quickly to people in need.
The drive-through distribution minimizes social contact to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
In addition, resource centers in Marana, Green Valley, Amado and Nogales are open and distributing food. This funding will help with increased food costs and the additional costs associated with continuing to operate drive-thru and low-contact food distributions, the food bank said in a news release.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is one of 17 Feeding America member food banks receiving donations from Raytheon Technologies. The company is helping to provide 50 million meals to people in need in communities across the country.
For more information about the food bank’s efforts to fight hunger during the pandemic, please visit www.communityfoodbank.org
