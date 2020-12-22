Services affected by the Christmas holiday

City garbage and recycling
The city of Tucson will not collect garbage and recycling Friday, Christmas Day. Services scheduled for Friday will be delayed a day as will the rest of the week’s collections. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd
The Los Reales Landfill will be closed Friday. For landfill information, call 791-5151.
County garbage and recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Friday. This includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations.
For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the schedule. Waste Management’s Friday collection will be delayed by one day.
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Friday.
Bus transportation
Sun Tran buses will run on an hourly Sunday schedule. The Sun Link streetcar will operate on a regular Sunday schedule Friday but service will stop at 6 p.m. Express routes will not operate Friday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to www.suntran.com.
Post offices
Closed Friday.
Libraries
Pima County public libraries will be closed Friday; return chutes will be open. The county has closed 12 branches and reduced services at others for several weeks because of the pandemic. Resources available at www.library.pima.gov.
Banks
Closed Friday.
School districts
Closed for winter break.
UA, PCC
Closed Friday. PCC campuses will be closed until Jan. 4.
Motor Vehicle Division
Closed Friday.
Emissions
Stations closed Friday.