Services affected by the Christmas holiday

  • Updated

The downtown Tucson Christmas tree quietly came to life at Jacomé Plaza outside the Joel D. Valdez Library.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
City garbage and recycling

The city of Tucson will not collect garbage and recycling Friday, Christmas Day. Services scheduled for Friday will be delayed a day as will the rest of the week’s collections. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd

The Los Reales Landfill will be closed Friday. For landfill information, call 791-5151.

County garbage and recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Friday. This includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations.

For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the schedule. Waste Management’s Friday collection will be delayed by one day.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Friday.

Bus transportation

Sun Tran buses will run on an hourly Sunday schedule. The Sun Link streetcar will operate on a regular Sunday schedule Friday but service will stop at 6 p.m. Express routes will not operate Friday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to www.suntran.com.

Post offices

Closed Friday.

Libraries

Pima County public libraries will be closed Friday; return chutes will be open. The county has closed 12 branches and reduced services at others for several weeks because of the pandemic. Resources available at www.library.pima.gov.

Banks

Closed Friday.

School districts

Closed for winter break.

UA, PCC

Closed Friday. PCC campuses will be closed until Jan. 4.

Motor Vehicle Division

Closed Friday.

Emissions

Stations closed Friday.

