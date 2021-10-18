3 Tucson dialysis centers fined by state for deficiencies

A $20,000 fine was imposed April 29 after a health department inspection in January found dozens of deficiencies that put patients at risk, records show. The inspection, which included live observation, staff interviews and a review of internal records for the previous six months, found, among other things:

• Three times in one day, an inspector saw staffers fail to properly disinfect the skin of dialysis patients before inserting needles or tubing. It’s the fourth time in five years the center has been cited for that deficiency.

• The report cited 102 cases in which there’s no solid record that water used for dialysis treatments was tested for chlorine, which is highly toxic to such patients and must be removed with carbon filters. The unreliable testing logs posed “a significant risk to patients for serious life-threatening events,” the inspector said.

• At least 80 times, staffers did not keep proper track of whether a solution used to help stabilize pH levels during dialysis was mixed at proper strength and was not past its expiration date. Erratic blood pH levels can increase the risk of heart attack or stroke.