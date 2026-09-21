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Fall is finally approaching in Arizona as residents look forward to cooler days in the upcoming month.

While Arizona has not seen much of a cool down from the intense summer heat yet, the season change is right around the bend, and the National Weather Service, AccuWeather and The Old Farmer's Almanac have all released their long-term predictions for the fall season.

All the weather groups have slightly different predictions for the upcoming season; each forecast uses different methodologies for its reporting. Still, all of the three are regarded as trusted forecasters.

When does fall start?

The first day of fall, also known as the fall equinox, is Tuesday, Sept. 22.

What will the weather be like in Arizona this fall?

The National Weather Service and The Old Farmer's Almanac both agree that Arizona will see a slightly warmer-than-usual fall season, but AccuWeather disagrees.

According to the National Weather Service, Arizona has a 33% to 40% probability of above-average temperatures. This is the same across the whole state.

The Old Farmer's Almanac agreed that Arizona will have a warmer-than-average September to start the fall season, but temperatures were expected to cool slightly in October.

AccuWeather reported that parts of Arizona were expected to be one to two degrees below historical levels from September to October, while Southern Arizona cities like Sierra Vista and Nogales were expected to see temperatures remain at historical averages.

Will it rain this fall?