In a "constant process of chemical absorption, the PFAS will be filtered out, and stick to the resin balls inside those vessels," Kmiec said.

The resin materials have an attractive property that causes PFAS molecules to stick to it, said Kmiec, adding, "Think of a magnet that is a chemical and sticks to a filter. The PFAS comes out of the water and sticks to the filter media."

Until now, the PFAS compounds have been treated by granular activated carbon compounds at the tail end of the treatment plant's groundwater cleanup process. The groundwater first passes through an advanced oxidation plant that removes TCE and 1,4-dioxane.

Now, the PFAS will be removed strictly by the ion exchange method at the beginning of the treatment process. The granulated carbon will be used solely to remove hydrogen peroxide after it's been used to remove the 1,4-dioxane from the groundwater, said Kmiec. That means the granular activated carbon compounds will last much longer, requiring much less frequent replacement, he said.

"The carbon will last for years," he said.

The granular activated carbon can efficiently remove PFAS from the water only when it's at low levels, Kmiec said.

Knowing higher concentrations are coming off the Tucson International Airport property to the south of that area makes it important to put in a filter that can handle much higher levels of PFAS, he said. PFAS has been found under the airport property and was linked to former use of firefighting foam containing the chemicals at area operations, including the Air National Guard.

"The net benefit to the system is that we will gain greater confidence we're treating everything more efficiently. Our long-term costs should go down," Kmiec said.