Interest in developing industrial properties in the Tucson area remains strong, albeit with a smaller footprint.

Two driving forces resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jesse Blum, an industrial specialist with Picor commercial real estate.

“First, the pandemic increased Tucson’s population as employees worked remotely, and individuals had the chance to choose where they lived,” he said in a recent economic forecast. “The pandemic also resulted in a rise in online purchasing, which led to the need to decentralize the supply chain and replace mega, centralized warehouses with smaller warehouses throughout the country.”

Today, Tucson’s industrial market is booming, with a vacancy rate of 2.6%, Blum said, noting there is little modern industrial space on the market.

“With low vacancy rates, a national spotlight on Tucson, and a growing diversification of the user base, the city has received an influx of institutional developers interested in participating in the growing market,” he said. “This is an ideal setting for developers, and Tucson’s industrial market is poised for continued growth.”

Several projects are underway in the Tucson area.

“A record breaking 1.8 million square feet of industrial projects are under construction in Tucson,” according to CBRE research. “An additional 844,000 square feet of construction broke ground (in the last quarter of 2022), adding to the 921,000 square feet of active development.”

Average lease rates rose more than 46% from 2021 to 2022.

Activity has been concentrated in the area of the Tucson airport, the northwest side and recently the southeast side, near Vail — all of which draw attention to the local market.

A Sacramento-based industrial development company, Buzz Oates, recently bought 95 acres of land on Old Vail Road, in Rita Ranch.

“One of the things that we really liked about some of these markets close to the border is we saw the demand and not a lot built,” said Walker Durant, asset manager for Buzz Oates, who was represented in the sale by Stephen Cohen, with Picor.

“We were thriving in our El Paso portfolio with the shift to near shoring, manufacturing and increased reliance on trade with Mexico,” he said. “We’re very confident in the market, location and ability to utilize foreign trade zones.”

Durant said the plan is to build smaller buildings for purposes such as distribution, warehousing and manufacturing with smaller footprints of 12,000 to 15,000 square feet.

The first phase of the company’s project is expected to be ready in mid-2024.

“We have a lot of flexibility to do what we want to do in the markets,” he said. “It’s a big chunk of land and we intend to stay committed to the market.”