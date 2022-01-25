Dispute with Tucson could spell eventual end to Regional Transportation Authority

Tucson’s City Council vowed to withdraw unless RTA leaders take five votes “at the very least” to address the concerns at Thursday’s meeting, though only two such votes have taken place since September.

“They need to make some votes and make some commitments,” Councilman Steve Kozachik said. “We’ve got conversations started, but they’re just conversations, and I think they need to make some actual, real, tangible progress.”

Local officials agree they are unlikely to reach a “tangible” solution in time and are banking on the city to push its deadline back before big changes are made.

A delay is not an option for Tucson. The city has its own upcoming road work initiative, Proposition 101, that will have to be adjusted depending on what happens with the RTA, and it needs to be submitted to election officials by Feb. 1.

Compromise at the RTA also seems unlikely as the city has refused to give any ground, and other members remain opposed to Tucson’s demands, with some like Marana Mayor Ed Honea even suggesting they would leave the RTA if certain changes are made.