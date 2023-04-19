A local homebuilder is once again bringing new life to the site of a closed Tucson school.

Pepper Viner is building 71 homes at the former Corbett Elementary School, on 29th Street, west of Wilmot Road.

Corbett Village will have one- and two-story homes, ranging in size from 1,041 to 1,624 square feet with two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

This is the third former school Pepper Viner has redeveloped into a housing community.

The builder also created housing at the former Van Horne Elementary, 7550 E. Pima St., and Wrightstown Elementary, 8920 E. Wrightstown Road.

“On one hand, we were happy to find infill property available for new housing, on the other, a little sad that these neighborhood schools are disappearing,” said CEO Bill Viner. “At each site we incorporated a small remembrance of the former school.”

Affordability is a priority for Pepper Viner.

With prices starting at $259,990, 13 homes have already sold.

The development is expected to sell out quickly, as the average new home price in the Tucson market now stands at $483,751.

“We were lucky at Corbett Village to have contracted for the property several years ago – giving us a reasonable basis in the land, which gave us an edge in offering homes with a base price of $259,990,” Viner said. “Corbett Village is Pepper Viner’s opportunity to showcase a community of entry level homes at a competitive market price.”

The homes will have open floor plans with two-car garages and private yards.

The Tucson Unified School District began closing and merging school campuses as a money-saving measure more than a decade ago as enrollment dropped in certain neighborhoods.

What became of some of those former schools?