Sample creative new beers from across Tucson at this festival this weekend

“Lucky for us, Chopstix is closed on Saturday,” Figueira said. “There will be plenty of room.”

This will be the second time Harbottle has held the SMaSHed competition, the first taking place in March 2020, right before the world shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Figueira said the success of the first event made them want to try it again when the timing was right.

“The breweries got really creative,” he said. “No two beers were remotely similar.”

Harbottle is combining the competition with its fourth anniversary. While a chunk of its time open has been during a global pandemic, Harbottle has been making it work, Figueira said.

The lockdown in 2020 actually helped boost the brewery’s sales.

“We were making home deliveries of three to six crowlers each,” Figueira said. “Even when our taproom was closed, our regulars still stopped by every day. Instead of one to two pints, they were getting one to two crowlers to go.”

The brewery purchased a new canning line, which it has used to boost distribution in Tucson and Phoenix.