Love at first sight drove an Italian chef to open a new restaurant in Tucson

"It was boring. Living on a boat for eight months, that will do it to you," Girardi said, his Italian accent still thick after decades of living in the United States.

Girardi and his wife, Kristine, docked in Florida and decided to head back to Edmonds to catch up with their two older daughters who attend college in Washington. It was on that drive home, through the South and down into Texas and New Mexico and into Southern Arizona, that they passed through Tucson.

"We kind of fell in love with the city," said Girardi, who was originally from France, the son of an Italian father and French mother. "We drove by Tucson and we liked it."

Back in Washington, they did some research and discovered that Tucson was a foodies paradise. They also learned that aside from our monsoons in the summertime, Tucson doesn't get natural disasters.

That was it; they were sold.

In January, they came back, bought a house and started looking for restaurant locations.